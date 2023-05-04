Officials search for information after shooting victim dropped off in S. Lawrence

Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for more information after a shooting victim with life-threatening injuries was dropped off in South Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, officials were called to the 2400 block of Ousdahl Rd. with reports of a shooting.

When officials arrived, they said they found one victim with life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a local trauma center for treatment.

During the investigation, LPD said witnesses saw the victim arrive in the area by a vehicle.

No suspect information has been released and no one is in custody.

If anyone heard the sound of gunshots between 6:45 and 6:55 p.m., LPD has asked them to report that information to dispatch at 785-832-7509.

