Officials search for information after shooting victim dropped off in S. Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for more information after a shooting victim with life-threatening injuries was dropped off in South Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, officials were called to the 2400 block of Ousdahl Rd. with reports of a shooting.

When officials arrived, they said they found one victim with life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a local trauma center for treatment.

During the investigation, LPD said witnesses saw the victim arrive in the area by a vehicle.

No suspect information has been released and no one is in custody.

If anyone heard the sound of gunshots between 6:45 and 6:55 p.m., LPD has asked them to report that information to dispatch at 785-832-7509.

