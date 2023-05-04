Officials make morning rescue of injured eagle on Douglas Co. highway

Officials rescue an injured eagle in Douglas Co. on May 4, 2023.
Officials rescue an injured eagle in Douglas Co. on May 4, 2023.(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials made a morning rescue of an injured eagle off the side of a Douglas Co. highway.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that while on patrol on Thursday, May 4, officials were told a passerby noticed an injured eagle on the side of Highway 56 near Globe.

While not bird experts, the Sheriff’s Office said the eagle appears to be a juvenile bald eagle.

Officials said Sgt. Jurgensmeier and Master Deputy Ellis responded. The eagle was safely recovered and taken to the Lawrence Humane Society which then transported it to Operation Wildlife.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Justice Cox
Topeka man arrested for murder after investigation into Christmas crash
Shamar Pennington, Alexis Smith
Arrest made after Kohl’s theft investigation, another following separate attempt
FILE
Woman found deceased among rubble of Melvern house fire
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two individuals following a traffic stop that...
Two arrested after traffic stop and search warrant lead to illegal drugs, firearms

Latest News

FILE
Bill introduced to bolster commercial service at regional Kansas airports
FILE
7 Brew, Matthew Wilson unveil new NASCAR car in Capital City
Six Kansas State University College of Business Administration students placed third in the...
Six K-State accounting students place 3rd in nation in innovation challenge
Concordia stabbing
Early-morning stabbing leads to man's arrest, requested attempted murder charges