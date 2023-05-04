Officials make morning rescue of injured eagle on Douglas Co. highway

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials made a morning rescue of an injured eagle off the side of a Douglas Co. highway.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that while on patrol on Thursday, May 4, officials were told a passerby noticed an injured eagle on the side of Highway 56 near Globe.

While not bird experts, the Sheriff’s Office said the eagle appears to be a juvenile bald eagle.

Officials said Sgt. Jurgensmeier and Master Deputy Ellis responded. The eagle was safely recovered and taken to the Lawrence Humane Society which then transported it to Operation Wildlife.

