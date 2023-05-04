Oakland disturbance involving firearm leads to Topeka man’s arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An evening disturbance in the Oakland neighborhood that involved a gun led to the arrest of a Topeka man.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, officials were called to the 500 block of NE Emmett St. with reports of a disturbance involving a gun.

When officials arrived, they found Paul L. Gumpher, 52, of Topeka, had been involved in the disturbance and allegedly brandished the firearm.

Gumpher was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated assault. He remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond with a court appearance set for 3:30 p.m. on July 27.

