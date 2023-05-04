Mission Valley hosts second Life Skills University for students

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Mission Valley participated in their second Life Skills University on Wednesday.

Students gained a better baseline understanding of the skills they’ll need to succeed as an adult while also being exposed to the responsibilities they can expect to have.

“It allows them to go ahead and see certain things that their parents do on a daily basis and maybe some of the tasks or jobs they they have to do outside of school that they may not be aware of.” said Jamey Hancock, school counselor for Mission Valley Jr/Sr high school.

School staff and guest speakers gave demonstrations covering a number of topics including vehicle maintenance, insurance, and what to do during a traffic stop, among others.

Moreover, students who may not have the opportunity to learn these skills outside school are able to reap the benefits of being introduced to such concepts at a young age.

“Some of these things, the kids don’t have a lot of opportunities nor do they have the means or the resources to do it,” said Hancock. “And this one day that we take out each year allows them to go ahead and at least put their toes in the water and figure out what’s going on.”

The result was a day chalk-full of information that these young students will be using long into adulthood. Haiden Lowe, a freshman at Mission Valley High school, participated in the event and expects to benefit from these skills in the future.

“I just hope I can remember these skills for my life and that they’ll really help me so when I’m older I know how to do it.”

