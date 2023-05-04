Manhattan residents urged to report information on $3.6K park vandalism

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in Manhattan have been urged to report any information they may have about recent park vandalism that cost the City about $3,600.

The Riley County Police Department says it is extremely disappointed to see a local park was vandalized in April. Officials were called to Anneberg Park on April 24 after Parks and Recreation staff discovered the park had been heavily vandalized.

Officials said a shed, baseball score sign and several bulk bags of sand were damaged in this incident. They also said that on April 15, damage was found in the woman’s bathroom.

In total, RCPD estimated the crimes to cost the city around $3,600.

“We would love to get to the bottom of these cases and hold those responsible accountable for their actions,” said a spokesperson for the department.

If anyone has information about the crimes, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

