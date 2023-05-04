Manhattan residents urged to report information on $3.6K park vandalism

Official search for those who vandalized a baseball park on April 24, 2023.
Official search for those who vandalized a baseball park on April 24, 2023.(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in Manhattan have been urged to report any information they may have about recent park vandalism that cost the City about $3,600.

The Riley County Police Department says it is extremely disappointed to see a local park was vandalized in April. Officials were called to Anneberg Park on April 24 after Parks and Recreation staff discovered the park had been heavily vandalized.

Officials said a shed, baseball score sign and several bulk bags of sand were damaged in this incident. They also said that on April 15, damage was found in the woman’s bathroom.

In total, RCPD estimated the crimes to cost the city around $3,600.

“We would love to get to the bottom of these cases and hold those responsible accountable for their actions,” said a spokesperson for the department.

If anyone has information about the crimes, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Justice Cox
Topeka man arrested for murder after investigation into Christmas crash
Shamar Pennington, Alexis Smith
Arrest made after Kohl’s theft investigation, another following separate attempt
FILE
Woman found deceased among rubble of Melvern house fire
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two individuals following a traffic stop that...
Two arrested after traffic stop and search warrant lead to illegal drugs, firearms

Latest News

FILE
$13K donation to support 520 nights at Ronald McDonald House in Topeka
Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announces K-4 resurfacing project in Shawnee County.
KDOT announces K-4 resurfacing project in Shawnee County
Paul Gumpher
Oakland disturbance involving firearm leads to Topeka man’s arrest
William Kellogg
Late-night burglary response ends with Topeka man’s arrest