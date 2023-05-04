Manhattan porch pirate steals $5.3K FM transmitter

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A porch pirate in Manhattan stole one man’s $5,300 FM transmitter and officials have now opened an investigation to get it back.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, officials were called to the 900 block of Pierre St. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 67-year-old man reported a package had been stolen off his porch. The package contained an FM transmitter that cost the man about $5,300.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Justice Cox
Topeka man arrested for murder after investigation into Christmas crash
Shamar Pennington, Alexis Smith
Arrest made after Kohl’s theft investigation, another following separate attempt
FILE
Woman found deceased among rubble of Melvern house fire
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two individuals following a traffic stop that...
Two arrested after traffic stop and search warrant lead to illegal drugs, firearms

Latest News

FILE
Cyclist found laying in Manhattan intersection following collision with BMW
Brett Degand (left) Shaun Bell (right)
Driver attempts to run, drugs found on passenger in North Topeka traffic stop
FILE
Early-morning stabbing leads to man’s arrest, requested attempted murder charges
Michael L. Lockhart Jr.
SW Topeka disturbance leads to arrest of man for alleged threats, assault