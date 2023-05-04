Manhattan porch pirate steals $5.3K FM transmitter

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A porch pirate in Manhattan stole one man’s $5,300 FM transmitter and officials have now opened an investigation to get it back.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, officials were called to the 900 block of Pierre St. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 67-year-old man reported a package had been stolen off his porch. The package contained an FM transmitter that cost the man about $5,300.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.