Manhattan Airport set to shut down with runway reconstruction project

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Regional Airport is shutting down this summer as crews move into the next phase of a runway reconstruction project started in September.

Starting on May 5th the airport will close through the summer starting as the work on runway 3/21 unfolds over multiple phases.

“So we are in phase 2b out of the 4-phase project. Clarkson construction company is doing the runaway reconstruction project and were nearing the completion of Phase 2 we’ll be moving into Phase 3 and Phase 4 the 2 final phases of the project, unfortunately, we have to shut down for a little bit of time but when we open back up the community will have a brand new runway,” said Brandon Keazer, airport director.

Keazer says the $30 million project will unlock a range of opportunities for the airport and surrounding community.

“Opens so many opportunities just like how American Airlines service when it started in Manhattan roughly 10, 15 years ago, just opens a lot of different opportunities and will continue to allow the airport to grow but not also the airport but bringing businesses and things like that into the community,” said Keazer.

Keazer believes the community at large will be better off once the work is done.

“Its very very impactful to the whole entire community I mean obviously this is the first time in 40-plus years this pavement has been replaced and unfortunately we have to shut down but once we get through this we’ll open back up and then again we’ll have great growth, great service, being able to offer back to the community,” said Keazer.

The runway project will conclude on September 1st as that is when the airlines will open back up.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.