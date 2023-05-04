Man found deceased in Quenemo field following out-of-control grassfire

QUENEMO, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage City man was found deceased in a field near Quenemo following a mid-week out-of-control grassfire.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, officials received a 911 call that reported an out-of-control grassfire in the 3100 block of E. K-68 Highway near Quenemo.

As crews attempted to extinguish the inferno, they said a deceased individual was found in a field. The man was identified as Leo O. Williams, 84, of Osage City.

Investigators and EMS responded and officials said they opened an investigation with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Officials said responding agencies included Osage Co. Fire Districts #7 - Quenemo, #3 - Melvern, and #5 - Lyndon.

The Sheriff’s Office said it sends its condolences to Williams’ family.

