Lawrence community called to build new plan to fight homelessness

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - City officials have called on Lawrence community members to help it build a new 5-year strategic plan to fight homelessness.

The City of Lawrence has called on the community to come together and build a five-year Housing & Homelessness Strategic Plan with two dates set for listening sessions.

City officials said the goal is to create a community-wide system that levels homelessness through policy, system and environmental changes to give residents access to safe, accessible and affordable housing.

A draft plan is available HERE with a final plan to be available by the summer after a steering community has the chance to include community feedback.

Officials noted that listening sessions will include free food catered by Just Food and will allow goers to provide comments. The sessions will be held on:

  • May 5, 9 - 10:20 a.m. at the Union Pacific Depot at 402 N. 2nd St.
  • May 18, 5:30 - 7 p.m. at the Lawrence Public Library at 707 Vermont St.

For more information about the plan, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Justice Cox
Topeka man arrested for murder after investigation into Christmas crash
Shamar Pennington, Alexis Smith
Arrest made after Kohl’s theft investigation, another following separate attempt
FILE
Woman found deceased among rubble of Melvern house fire
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two individuals following a traffic stop that...
Two arrested after traffic stop and search warrant lead to illegal drugs, firearms

Latest News

Official search for those who vandalized a baseball park on April 24, 2023.
Manhattan residents urged to report information on $3.6K park vandalism
FILE
$13K donation to support 520 nights at Ronald McDonald House in Topeka
Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announces K-4 resurfacing project in Shawnee County.
KDOT announces K-4 resurfacing project in Shawnee County
Paul Gumpher
Oakland disturbance involving firearm leads to Topeka man’s arrest
William Kellogg
Late-night burglary response ends with Topeka man’s arrest