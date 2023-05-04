Lawrence community called to build new plan to fight homelessness

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - City officials have called on Lawrence community members to help it build a new 5-year strategic plan to fight homelessness.

The City of Lawrence has called on the community to come together and build a five-year Housing & Homelessness Strategic Plan with two dates set for listening sessions.

City officials said the goal is to create a community-wide system that levels homelessness through policy, system and environmental changes to give residents access to safe, accessible and affordable housing.

A draft plan is available HERE with a final plan to be available by the summer after a steering community has the chance to include community feedback.

Officials noted that listening sessions will include free food catered by Just Food and will allow goers to provide comments. The sessions will be held on:

May 5, 9 - 10:20 a.m. at the Union Pacific Depot at 402 N. 2nd St.

May 18, 5:30 - 7 p.m. at the Lawrence Public Library at 707 Vermont St.

For more information about the plan, click HERE.

