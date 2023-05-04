Late-night burglary response ends with Topeka man’s arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As officials responded to a late-night burglary call, they found a man wanted in connection to his 2007 crimes.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, officials were called to the 1400 block of Harrison St. with reports of a possible burglary.

When officials arrived, they said they found William B. Kellogg, 37, in the process. He was also found to have a county warrant out for his arrest.

Kellogg was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Driving under the influence

Accident involving damage to vehicle or property

Failure to give notice of an accident involving great bodily harm

No drivers license

Vehicle liability insurance required

Court records indicate these crimes happened in 2007 and he was sentenced for them in April.

Kellogg remains behind bars with no bond listed. He has a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on May 8. Officials did not release details about the crash.

