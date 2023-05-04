TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announces K-4 resurfacing project in Shawnee County.

KDOT announced the K-4 resurfacing project underway in Shawnee County covers approximately 12 miles from the Shawnee and Wabaunsee county line to I-70.

KDOT said traffic will be restricted to one lane and directed by a pilot car and flaggers when work is taking place. Drivers should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes.

Work will occur during daylight hours on Monday through Friday, and Saturdays as needed.

The timeline for the project is expected to be complete by late June, conditions permitting.

Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., of Topeka, is the contractor on the $2.8 million project.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay area of highway construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

