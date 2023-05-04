Kansas State men’s golf punches ticket to NCAA Tournament

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second straight season, the Wildcats will pull out their dancing shoes.

They will compete in the Bath, Michigan Regionals as the fifth seed. This is K-State’s ninth regional in school history and it marked the first time the program has been selected for regionals in back-to-back seasons since 2008-2009.

”It’s something we’ve had circled from the beginning of the year, it’s something we want to do for the school, one another, and with this being my last go round, definitely something that’s motivating me to do that for my teammates and the K-State name,” Senior Will Hopkins said.

”I mean that’s been the goal all year,” Head Coach Grant Robbins said. “I mean we knew we had the team that was going to make the postseason this year and it was like, how can we take that next step. The neat thing is we have all of our guys back from last year that played in that regional and they left that regional thinking hey, we can do this and that was kind of our focal point all year, what can we do to get to that next step.”

The ‘Cats have put up seven top-five finishes, four of them have been wins which is tied for second in school history in both categories.

