Kansas softball fends off No. 18 Wichita State

By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks aren’t strangers to picking up wins against ranked opponents.

KU picked up a win over No. 21 Baylor back in March and then No. 8 Texas back in April. They did it again Wednesday night, knocking off the Shockers, 3-1.

Lizzy Ludwig was stellar on the mound, tossing a complete game, allowing four hits, one earned run, three walks and two strikeouts.

KU scored two runs in the fourth and added another in the fifth. Ashlyn Anderson, Hailey Cripe and Peyton Renzi all recorded RBI in the game.

Kansas will now host Iowa State to wrap up the regular season with first pitch beginning Friday at five p.m.

