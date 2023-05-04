Kansas man pronounced dead by medical staff after truck vaults over dry creek

By Sarah Motter
BARTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After a truck in Central Kansas vaulted over a dry creek bed and crashed in the area, a Barton Co. man was pronounced dead by medical staff.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, emergency crews were called to the area of NW 10th and NW 100th Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2008 Toyota Tacoma driven by Richard L. Reichuber, 76, of Hoisington, had been headed east in the 100 block of NW 100 Rd. when the truck veered off the road to the right.

From there, KHP said the truck went into the ditch and hit multiple trees before it vaulted over a dry creekbed and crashed onto all four wheels facing west.

Officials said Reichuber was taken to Clara Barton Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

