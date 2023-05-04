Kansas child shot to death while playing in front yard

File
File(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — One or more shooters opened fire on a child playing in the front yard of a Kansas home, killing him, authorities said.

The attack Wednesday evening in Kansas City, Kansas, when it was still daylight, doesn’t appear to have been a “random act,” police Maj. Violeta Magee told reporters at the scene. Police didn’t release the name or age of the child but described him as a “young juvenile.”

Officers found the wounded boy in the front yard. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Magee said.

Police found more than 30 shell casings at the scene. They are looking for a maroon Subaru Legacy with a missing front bumper that may be connected to the attack.

Police haven’t said whether they think more than one person was involved in the attack, or whether the intended target was the boy or the adult he was with. Police didn’t immediately respond Thursday to phone and email messages seeking additional information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Justice Cox
Topeka man arrested for murder after investigation into Christmas crash
Shamar Pennington, Alexis Smith
Arrest made after Kohl’s theft investigation, another following separate attempt
FILE
Woman found deceased among rubble of Melvern house fire
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two individuals following a traffic stop that...
Two arrested after traffic stop and search warrant lead to illegal drugs, firearms

Latest News

Officials rescue an injured eagle in Douglas Co. on May 4, 2023.
Officials make morning rescue of injured eagle on Douglas Co. highway
Six Kansas State University College of Business Administration students placed third in the...
Six K-State accounting students place 3rd in nation in innovation challenge
Concordia stabbing
Early-morning stabbing leads to man's arrest, requested attempted murder charges
FILE
Report finds Kansas unemployment remains steady in face of high inflation
Quenemo grassfire death
Man found deceased in Quenemo field following out-of-control grassfire