Kansans gather for National Day of Prayer in Statehouse rotunda

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City leaders recognized the National Day of Prayer today at the State Capitol.

Kansans gathered together for National Day of Prayer at noon on Thursday, May 4 in the Statehouse rotunda. The nationwide event gives people the chance to pray over every aspect of their lives, including but not limited to:

religion

family

education

government

media

arts and entertainment

business

If a person did not know what to pray for, organizers offered attendees a guide on what to pray for and a list of verses.

Founder of Culture Shield Network and Kansas National Day of Prayer Leader Donna Lippoldt said it’s important to pray over the Capitol because of the power and authority the legislature and the government have. Lippoldt shared a comment about the National Day of Prayer.

“So, we try to cover everything and encourage people in God’s word, it says First Timothy 2:1 ‘First of all, pray for those in authority, that you can live a quiet and tranquil life.’ We are kind of concerned that maybe it is not so quiet and tranquil right now,” said Lippoldt.

Lippoldt said it’s her 15th year leading the National Day of Prayer.

