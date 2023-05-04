Jayhawks land star transfer Hunter Dickinson

Former Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates a basket against Wisconsin in overtime...
Former Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) celebrates a basket against Wisconsin in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Michigan star and No. 1 college basketball player in the 2023 transfer portal Hunter Dickinson has committed to transfer to Kansas to play for the Jayhawks in the 2023-24 season, he announced via Twitter.

A 7′1″ center who averaged 18.5 points/game in the 2022-23 season with Michigan, Dickinson is described in his Michigan bio as an, “Outspoken leader and captain” and a “mentally tough player with a high, savvy basketball IQ.”

In his three-year Michigan career, Dickinson started 89 of 94 games played. In the 2022-23 season, he averaged the aforementioned 18.5 points/game, 9.0 rebounds/game, shot 56% from the floor and 42% on three-point shots.

Dickinson is the third transfer to commit to Kansas, joining former Texas guard Arterio Morris and former Towson star Nicholas Timberlake. All three will be eligible to play immediately in the 2023-24 season.

