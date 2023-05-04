Emporia State softball falls to Missouri Southern in first round of MIAA Tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State softball fell to Missouri Southern 11-3 in the first round of the MIAA Tournament on Wednesday.

The Hornets came out swinging to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but the Lions took the second and third innings to rack up an 11-3 lead.

With no more runs scored for the rest of the game, the run rule ended things in the fifth inning at 11-3.

The Hornets will next play on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Envista Softball Complex.

