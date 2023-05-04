Emporia State softball falls to Missouri Southern in first round of MIAA Tournament

Emporia State falls to Missouri Southern in the first round of the MIAA Tournament
Emporia State falls to Missouri Southern in the first round of the MIAA Tournament(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State softball fell to Missouri Southern 11-3 in the first round of the MIAA Tournament on Wednesday.

The Hornets came out swinging to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but the Lions took the second and third innings to rack up an 11-3 lead.

With no more runs scored for the rest of the game, the run rule ended things in the fifth inning at 11-3.

The Hornets will next play on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Envista Softball Complex.

