Emporia State softball falls to Missouri Southern in first round of MIAA Tournament
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State softball fell to Missouri Southern 11-3 in the first round of the MIAA Tournament on Wednesday.
The Hornets came out swinging to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but the Lions took the second and third innings to rack up an 11-3 lead.
With no more runs scored for the rest of the game, the run rule ended things in the fifth inning at 11-3.
The Hornets will next play on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at Envista Softball Complex.
