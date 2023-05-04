Early-morning stabbing leads to man’s arrest, requested attempted murder charges

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning stabbing in Concordia has led to the arrest of one man as well as requested attempted murder charges while another recovers in a Salina hospital.

The Concordia Police Department says that around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, officials were called to the 300 block of E. 1st St. with reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found a victim had been stabbed and EMS was called for hospital transport. The victim was taken to the North Central Kansas Medical Center and then to the Salina Regional Health Center due to the extent of their injuries.

CPD indicated that the resulting investigation led to the arrest of Blake Snodgrass, of Concordia. He was taken into custody at the scene and police have requested charges of attempted murder.

Snodgrass remains behind bars in the Cloud Co. Jail and there is no threat to the public. No further information will be released.

