Dunkin’ gifts healthcare workers free medium coffee on National Nurses Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Participating Dunkin’ locations across Kansas will gift healthcare workers a “cup of thanks” and coffee for a year sweepstakes on National Nurses Day on Saturday, May 6.

Dunkin’ said to celebrate those who keep the communities safe and healthy, Dunkin’ wishes to say “thank you” to healthcare heroes this National Nurses Day. This Saturday, May 6, participating Dunkin’ locations throughout Kansas are offering nurses a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee with no purchase necessary as a “Cup of Thanks” for their efforts.

Dunkin’ said they are hosting a “Raise a Cup to Nurses” Sweepstakes where guests in Kansas can nominate a deserving nurse for a chance to win free coffee for a year and a coffee break for their hospital team. Beginning this Saturday through Tuesday, May 16, guests can submit nominations by completing the registration form at https://dunkinpromotion.com/nurses/uat/.

Dunkin indicated one grand prize winner in Kansas will be selected to win free coffee for year, along with a well-deserved coffee break for their hospital team to enjoy. Dunkin’ will also select 10 second-place winners throughout Kansas to receive a $100 Dunkin’ gift card and 50 $5 promotional gift cards to share among their fellow nursing staff.

West Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Shannon Durkin shared a comment about the offer.

“This National Nurses Day, Dunkin’ wants to thank the nurses who work around the clock all year long with a special coffee break on us,” said Durkin. “Nurses play a vital role in our communities, and we want to raise a cup to them and acknowledge all they do to keep us safe.”

No purchase or ID is necessary. The offer is only valid May 6. Limit to one per guest. Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. Espresso shots, flavors, dairy alternatives & cold foam may be an additional charge.

