Drivers hospitalized after failure to stop causes South-Central Kan. highway crash

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers in South-Central Kansas were hospitalized after one vehicle’s failure to stop at a stop sign caused a highway collision.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, emergency crews were called to the intersection of SW Butler Rd. and K-254 - about 5 miles north of Andover - with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2018 Nissan Versa driven by Emily T. Barnson, 21, of Derby, had been headed south on Butler Rd. Meanwhile, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Gary W. Dochow, 64, of Wichita, had been headed east on the highway.

For an unknown reason, KHP said Barnson failed to stop at a stop sign on Bulter Rd. and was hit by Dochow’s pickup on the driver’s side. Both vehicles crashed into the median.

KHP indicated that Barnson and Dochow were both taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Barnson was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash while Dochow was not.

