Driver attempts to run, drugs found on passenger in North Topeka traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After the driver attempted to run and drugs were allegedly found on the passenger during a North Topeka traffic stop, both were arrested.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, officials stopped a 2010 black Ford Crown Victoria in the 1100 block of N. Kansas Ave. for a registration violation.

During the stop, officials said the driver, later identified as Brett. W. Degand, 35, of Topeka, attempted to run but was quickly apprehended about two blocks away.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office also said drugs were allegedly found on the passenger, identified as Shaun L. Bell, 33, of Topeka.

Degand was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on interference with law enforcement, driving while suspended, no liability insurance and a registration violation.

Bell was also arrested and booked on possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Degand was released from custody around 12:40 a.m. after his $1,000 bond was posted. He has a court appearance set for 9 a.m. on July 26. Bell remains behind bars with no bond listed.

