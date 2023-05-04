Driver attempts to run, drugs found on passenger in North Topeka traffic stop

Brett Degand (left) Shaun Bell (right)
Brett Degand (left) Shaun Bell (right)(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After the driver attempted to run and drugs were allegedly found on the passenger during a North Topeka traffic stop, both were arrested.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, officials stopped a 2010 black Ford Crown Victoria in the 1100 block of N. Kansas Ave. for a registration violation.

During the stop, officials said the driver, later identified as Brett. W. Degand, 35, of Topeka, attempted to run but was quickly apprehended about two blocks away.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office also said drugs were allegedly found on the passenger, identified as Shaun L. Bell, 33, of Topeka.

Degand was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on interference with law enforcement, driving while suspended, no liability insurance and a registration violation.

Bell was also arrested and booked on possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Degand was released from custody around 12:40 a.m. after his $1,000 bond was posted. He has a court appearance set for 9 a.m. on July 26. Bell remains behind bars with no bond listed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Justice Cox
Topeka man arrested for murder after investigation into Christmas crash
Shamar Pennington, Alexis Smith
Arrest made after Kohl’s theft investigation, another following separate attempt
FILE
Woman found deceased among rubble of Melvern house fire
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two individuals following a traffic stop that...
Two arrested after traffic stop and search warrant lead to illegal drugs, firearms

Latest News

FILE
Manhattan porch pirate steals $5.3K FM transmitter
FILE
Cyclist found laying in Manhattan intersection following collision with BMW
FILE
Early-morning stabbing leads to man’s arrest, requested attempted murder charges
Michael L. Lockhart Jr.
SW Topeka disturbance leads to arrest of man for alleged threats, assault