Desi Sills declares for 2023 NBA Draft

Kansas State guard Desi Sills celebrates a play against Oklahoma near the end of the first half...
Kansas State guard Desi Sills celebrates a play against Oklahoma near the end of the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Wednesday, March 1, 2023.((AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann))
By Katie Maher
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State guard Desi Sills has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, per his Twitter page.

In his statement, he took the time to thank the Wildcat community.

“I truly feel blessed and thankful for this group of coaches & teammates, with whom I have formed friendships that will last a lifetime, and made numerous priceless memories. I just want to thank everyone who stood by me and showed Lil Des love,” he said.

Sills spent one season with the Wildcats in 2022-23, exhausting his eligibility. He played at Arkansas for three seasons (2018-21), and Arkansas State for one (2021-22).

In his time in Manhattan, he averaged 8.7 points per game, totaled 78 assists and 33 steals, and shot 45% from the field.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 22.

