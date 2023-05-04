Cyclist found laying in Manhattan intersection following collision with BMW

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A cyclist was found laying in a Manhattan intersection after a collision with a BMW and was rushed to the hospital.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, officials were called to the intersection of Garden Way and Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a bicyclist, identified as Frances Swan, 72, of Manhattan, laying in the middle of the intersection.

RCPD said ti found that Swan had been riding the bike westbound on the sidewalk on the south side of Anderson Ave. when she was hit by a 2013 BMW 535 driven by Braylee Santana, 29, of Manhattan, as the pair entered the intersection at the same time.

Officials noted that Swan was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of hand and leg pain.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Justice Cox
Topeka man arrested for murder after investigation into Christmas crash
Shamar Pennington, Alexis Smith
Arrest made after Kohl’s theft investigation, another following separate attempt
FILE
Woman found deceased among rubble of Melvern house fire
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two individuals following a traffic stop that...
Two arrested after traffic stop and search warrant lead to illegal drugs, firearms

Latest News

FILE
Manhattan porch pirate steals $5.3K FM transmitter
Brett Degand (left) Shaun Bell (right)
Driver attempts to run, drugs found on passenger in North Topeka traffic stop
FILE
Early-morning stabbing leads to man’s arrest, requested attempted murder charges
Michael L. Lockhart Jr.
SW Topeka disturbance leads to arrest of man for alleged threats, assault