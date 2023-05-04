Cyclist found laying in Manhattan intersection following collision with BMW

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A cyclist was found laying in a Manhattan intersection after a collision with a BMW and was rushed to the hospital.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, officials were called to the intersection of Garden Way and Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a bicyclist, identified as Frances Swan, 72, of Manhattan, laying in the middle of the intersection.

RCPD said ti found that Swan had been riding the bike westbound on the sidewalk on the south side of Anderson Ave. when she was hit by a 2013 BMW 535 driven by Braylee Santana, 29, of Manhattan, as the pair entered the intersection at the same time.

Officials noted that Swan was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of hand and leg pain.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.