Collision with ditch, barbed wire fence leaves Great Bend woman hospitalized

HOISINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A collision with a ditch and a barbed wire fence as the truck she was in rolled over left a Great Bend woman hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, emergency crews were called to the 700 block of NE 20th Ave. near Hoisington with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2004 Ford F250 Super Duty driven by Amy M. Paden, 48, of Great Bend, had been headed north on 20th Ave. when, for an unknown reason, the truck veered off the road.

KHP said the pickup hit a ditch upslope and then rolled once as it hit a barbed wire fence. The truck damaged about 60 feet of fence.

Officials said Paden was taken to Clara Barton Hospital with suspected serious injuries. It is unknown if she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

