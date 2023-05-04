Calamar resumes work on Macvicar Ave. apartment complex

The project superintendent told 13 NEWS finances have been sorted out, and an inspection in...
The project superintendent told 13 NEWS finances have been sorted out, and an inspection in December cleared the existing work.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work has once again picked up at the Macvicar Ave. apartment project off I-70.

Calamar crews have resumed construction over the last week.

The project superintendent told 13 NEWS finances have been sorted out, and an inspection in December cleared the existing work. He says the 55 and older living complex that will feature a beauty salon, theater, chapel and other amenities, should be completed no later than January 1, 2024.

The project has seen multiple delays and stoppages since beginning over two years ago.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Justice Cox
Topeka man arrested for murder after investigation into Christmas crash
Shamar Pennington, Alexis Smith
Arrest made after Kohl’s theft investigation, another following separate attempt
FILE
Woman found deceased among rubble of Melvern house fire
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two individuals following a traffic stop that...
Two arrested after traffic stop and search warrant lead to illegal drugs, firearms

Latest News

Topeka Public Schools hosts adapted field day for students with disabilities
Topeka Public Schools hosts adapted field day for students with disabilities
13 News at Six
Kansans gather for National Day of Prayer in Statehouse rotunda
Kansans gather for National Day of Prayer in Statehouse rotunda
The 45th Street Bar Liquidation Auction has begun with over 250 items available for bidding....
Over 250 items available at the 45th Street Bar auction
Topeka Symphony & Topeka Civic Theater to perform 'Oklahoma'
Topeka Symphony & Topeka Civic Theater to perform ‘Oklahoma’