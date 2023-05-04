Calamar resumes work on Macvicar Ave. apartment complex

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work has once again picked up at the Macvicar Ave. apartment project off I-70.

Calamar crews have resumed construction over the last week.

The project superintendent told 13 NEWS finances have been sorted out, and an inspection in December cleared the existing work. He says the 55 and older living complex that will feature a beauty salon, theater, chapel and other amenities, should be completed no later than January 1, 2024.

The project has seen multiple delays and stoppages since beginning over two years ago.

