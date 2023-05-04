Bill introduced to bolster commercial service at regional Kansas airports

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new bill has been introduced in the U.S. legislature that would bolster commercial service at regional airports across the Sunflower State.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says on Thursday, May 4, that he and Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) paired up to introduce legislation that would bolster and attract new air service to smaller communities across the nation.

“Every flight counts in small communities with limited access to air travel, where each flight can have a significant impact on drawing new businesses and families to a region,” Moran noted. “Strengthening the Small Community Air Service Development Program will help small airports attract commercial flights increasing connectivity across the state of Kansas.”

Moran said the Small Community Air Service Development Program is meant to allow small airports to apply for grants to help support and draw air carrier service to their runways. The Small Community Air Service Enhancement Act improves the program by increasing available funds and ensures airports that have experienced a significant reduction in air service are prioritized.

“Expanding reliable air service is essential for Montana so we can lower flight costs, create jobs, and keep families connected across our state,” Tester concluded. “That’s why I’m teaming up with Senator Moran to reauthorize the Small Community Air Service Development Program, which helps our rural airports offer more flights and support travel and commerce in Montana for years to come.”

Manhattan Regional Airport Director Brandon Keazer said the move is an opportunity to grow commercial services.

“Increasing the funding to the Small Community Air Service Development Program will allow regional airports an opportunity to grow commercial service and further enhance those communities,” Keazer said.

