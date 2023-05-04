Better Business Bureau urges Kansans to create strong passwords

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On World Password Day, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) urges Kansans to create strong passwords.

BBB said May 4 is World Password Day, and they want to remind users of the importance of strong passwords. Much of financial, social, and recreational lives now depend on transactions and that means needing proper passwords. BBB reminds citizens that a few simple keystrokes are all that stand between personal information and the number of crooks who work to gain entrance into citizens’ accounts.

BBB indicated using simple and repetitive passwords invites hackers into accounts to steal money. BBB shared advice to strengthen passwords and password managers. These tips can make passwords strong enough to rebuff many hackers.

BBB said to strengthen passwords:

Instead of “passwords,” think in terms of “passphrases.” Make them long, strong, and complex. They should be at least 12 characters long. Avoid cliches such as “AnAppleaDay.” Go instead for a phrase with personal meaning to you, such as, “PlanetSpringsteenIsForMe.” Make it less hackable by substituting characters: “Pl@netSpring$teenIs4Me!”

Don’t use pets’ names, relatives, maiden names, hometowns, birthdays, other significant dates, or anything that could be found out about you by an internet snoop.

Never use easily guessed number sequences like “0000000″ or “1234567.”

Dictionary words are easy for hackers to figure out.

Don’t make only slight changes in passwords across different accounts, such as adding a number to the end of a previously used password.

BBB said keeping track of passwords becomes a problem for many citizens. That’s where password management apps come in handy. These programs keep all passwords stored in a “vault” that only the user can access with a single master password. BBB’s advice for selecting a password manager includes:

Ask friends which password manager they use and how they like it. Read up on the ones they suggest, searching for reviews of those apps.

Some password managers only support certain types of devices, so be sure to check out whether the one you’re considering works with yours.

If you need to be able to share your password manager with family or friends, be sure there is a secure way to do so with the one you’re considering.

Look for ones that use multi-factor authentication (MFA). These use more than just a username and password, usually a passcode sent to your phone. All reputable apps should use MFA.

Check out the features. Some will generate strong passwords for you, flag weak or duplicate passwords, and have autofill capabilities for online forms.

Check how they handle lockouts. What happens if you forget your master password? See how your password manager would help you in such a case.

Look for companies that have good customer service. If they only provide support through email, that could be a problem. You will need prompt phone or chat capabilities.

Use the free trial offer to check them out before you sign up. You need a service that works on all your devices, is easy to use, and is secure.

BBB noted cybersecurity experts recommend changing passwords every three months and using a password management program. For answers to other questions about online passwords, check with BBB at 800-856-2417 or visit the website.

