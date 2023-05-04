7 Brew, Matthew Wilson unveil new NASCAR car in Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A national drive-thru coffee shop unveiled its brand new NASCAR vehicle with driver Matthew Wilson in the Capital City.

7 Brew, the drive-thru coffee company, announced on Thursday, May 4, that it has unveiled its first branded NASCAR car ahead of the ARCA Menards Doubleheader at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday.

The new car and its driver, Matthew Wilson, will remain at the Capital City location until 6 p.m. where customers also have the chance to take photos and win tickets to Saturday’s race.

