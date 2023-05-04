7 Brew, Matthew Wilson unveil new NASCAR car in Capital City

FILE
FILE(Contributed)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A national drive-thru coffee shop unveiled its brand new NASCAR vehicle with driver Matthew Wilson in the Capital City.

7 Brew, the drive-thru coffee company, announced on Thursday, May 4, that it has unveiled its first branded NASCAR car ahead of the ARCA Menards Doubleheader at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday.

The new car and its driver, Matthew Wilson, will remain at the Capital City location until 6 p.m. where customers also have the chance to take photos and win tickets to Saturday’s race.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Justice Cox
Topeka man arrested for murder after investigation into Christmas crash
Shamar Pennington, Alexis Smith
Arrest made after Kohl’s theft investigation, another following separate attempt
FILE
Woman found deceased among rubble of Melvern house fire
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two individuals following a traffic stop that...
Two arrested after traffic stop and search warrant lead to illegal drugs, firearms

Latest News

FILE
Bill introduced to bolster commercial service at regional Kansas airports
Officials rescue an injured eagle in Douglas Co. on May 4, 2023.
Officials make morning rescue of injured eagle on Douglas Co. highway
Six Kansas State University College of Business Administration students placed third in the...
Six K-State accounting students place 3rd in nation in innovation challenge
Concordia stabbing
Early-morning stabbing leads to man's arrest, requested attempted murder charges