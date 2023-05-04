4 K-State teachers honored for excellence in undergraduate education

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Four teachers at Kansas State University have been honored for their excellence in teaching undergraduate students.

Kansas State University says on Thursday, May 4, that four faculty members have been honored as the recipients of the 2023 Commerce Bank and W.T. Kemper Foundation Outstanding Undergraduate Teaching Award. Each will receive a $3,000 award in recognition of their excellence in teaching undergraduate students.

K-State noted that the awardees include:

Kristin Anders - assistant professor of applied human sciences

Tonnie Martinez - assistant professor of curriculum and instruction

Tom Sarmiento - associate professor of English and affiliated faculty member of gender, women and sexuality studies

Jonathan Ulmer - professor of agricultural education.

“Commerce Bank and the W.T. Kemper Foundation would like to give our most heartfelt congratulations to this year’s recipients,” said Shawn Drew, market president and CEO of Commerce Bank. “It was particularly special this year as we were able to surprise them in their classrooms with students and faculty cheering. We have been honored to recognize exceptional teaching at Kansas State University for 30 years, and we look forward to continuing this tradition for many years to come. We also thank Kansas State University for helping us continue this wonderful partnership.”

The University indicated that Anders started with the school in 2017 as a postdoctoral researcher as she was hired into her current assistant professor position in 2020. She teaches both undergraduate and graduate students in human development and family science as well as prevention science. She also works outside the classroom with multiple research teams and strives to mentor the next generation of professionals. She has supervised nine graduate teaching assistants in the past two years.

“The best thing about being an instructor is how much I learn from the students and the opportunities to connect with them,” said Anders. “I am continually inspired by their passion for the topics that I am teaching and their discussions of how they can apply what they are learning in their own lives and their future careers or communities. One of the greatest accomplishments I can think of is when students tell me the different ways they are using what we have learned in class and applying it to their real-world experiences and future careers.”

K-State said Martinez serves as executive director of the Council for Public School Improvement and coordinator of the Office of Innovation and Collaboration. She joined the team in 2004 and has taught English as a Second Language as well s Teaching as a Career, Foundations in Education and more. Her research includes teacher readiness for accommodating English learners, equity and access as well as the impact of COVID on pre-service and in-service teachers.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for doing what I dearly love, teaching,” said Martinez. “Our college has incredible leadership, and our faculty truly enjoy what we do. Teaching is the profession on which all other professions depend. It is very fulfilling to be a part of the research, growth and innovation in our profession happening here at Kansas State University.”

According to the University, Sarmiento joined K-State as a visiting lecturer in 2014 and became a tenured associate professor in 2021. They served as director of the master’s graduate track in cultural studies in 2021-22 and will serve as the director of undergraduate studies in fall 2023 for the Department of English. They specialize in Asian American and diasporic U.S. Filipinx literature and visual media and more. They continue to complete a book manuscript as a visiting fellow for “The Heartland of US Empire: Race, Region and the Queer Fillipinx Midwest.”

“I’m humbled by this honor and grateful to the students, colleagues, administrators and sponsors for this recognition,” said Sarmiento. “I decided to become a university professor to teach and inspire as well as to learn from young minds who will change and are already changing our society and culture to be more inclusive and just for the historically marginalized because knowledge is power. Thank you for supporting my work!”

Lastly, K-State said Ulmer specializes in agricultural education in the Department of Communications and agricultural education. He joined the team in 2016 and teaches a variety of classes to prepare students as high school agriculture teachers. He advises both undergraduate and graduate students and serves on various boards. Under his leadership, the program was recognized as the outstanding postsecondary agricultural education program in the region.

“As a teacher of teachers I feel like my teaching is always being watched, and to be nominated for this award makes me feel like I am showing them good instruction,” said Ulmer. “I love to teach, so to be recognized for my teaching is a top honor for me!”

