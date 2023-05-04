3 K-State graduate professors honored for outstanding mentorship

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three graduate-level educators at Kansas State University have been honored for their outstanding mentorship of students.

Kansas State University announced on Thursday, May 4, that three graduate faculty members have been honored with the school’s inaugural Graduate Faculty Mentor Award which recognizes outstanding mentorship.

K-State noted that the $1,000 award recognizes those who exceptionally mentor graduate students. Awardees include Loretta Johnson, professor of biology, Charles Rice, university distinguished professor of agronomy, and Kaliramesh Siliveru, assistant professor of grain science.

“The Graduate School established the Graduate Faculty Mentor Award as a university-level recognition of graduate faculty who positively impact graduate student success through their exceptional mentoring,” said Claudia Petrescu, vice provost for graduate education and dean of the Graduate School. “High-quality faculty mentoring plays an important role in graduate student academic success, career readiness, and personal well-being.”

The University indicated faculty members were chosen based on nominations from students and participation in all three annual graduate student research presentation events - Three Minute Thesis, Research and the State, and the K-State Graduate Research, Arts and Discovery Forum.

According to K-State, Johnson and her students researched ecological genomics. Specifically, the study of how prairie grasses respond to climate and the living environment as well as the genetic mechanisms in these responses.

Johnson said she encourages students to do their best science and teaching and strives to provide a supportive environment. Her philosophy is reflected in her student’s comments in her award nomination.

“She truly pushes me to be both a great researcher and teacher,” said one student. “The amount of support she provides for myself and the other graduate students is higher than any other professor I have experienced, and I truly don’t know if I would have succeeded so well at K-State without her.”

Johnson said she enjoys watching her students learn and grow.

“Seeing the excitement of discovery is what I most enjoy about working with graduate students,” she said. “I am so grateful to be appreciated for creating an impact on graduate students.”

K-State indicated that Rice studies soil carbon and nitrogen, soil health, microbial ecology, bionoculants and the impacts of climate change on agriculture and grassland ecosystems. His teaks work to design agricultural systems that function more like the prairie. In his mentoring, he strives to support his students’ academic success but also to prepare them for multiple career paths.

“My philosophy in mentoring graduate students is to train them to be independent scientists yet work in transdisciplinary teams,” said Rice. “I adjust my approach to each student’s personal and professional skills and professional goals, whether to become a researcher in academia or the private sector, an extension specialist, or a teacher.”

The University said Rice’s students appreciate his commitment.

“Dr. Rice is an excellent mentor. He is a distinguished professor with many responsibilities but always has time to support his students,” said one nominator. “He is also an excellent person that cares about our individual needs and mental health, which is something that I truly admire.”

Lastly, the University indicated that Siliveru works in grain processing, food safety, materials handling and process modeling. His work has led to the development of effective pathogen reduction mechanisms adapted by milling industries. This helps wheat farmers produce a higher yield and higher-quality produce. As a mentor, he seeks to contribute to student’s holistic development.

“First, I work to understand their dreams for the future and their current state of intellectual and professional development,” said Siliveru. “From there, I provide support to address areas in need of growth in order to achieve overall development.”

Graduate students said they appreciate this line of development.

“I am grateful for the positive impact he has on my growth as both a student and an individual,” said one student nominator. “Dr. Siliveru supports us in our career planning by allowing us to gain industry experience through internships and connecting us with key individuals that can help us pursue what we want in our career,” said another student.

In addition to the award recipients, K-Stae noted that two other faculty members were chosen for honorable mention - Sajid Alavi, professor of grain science and industry, and Ajay Sharda, associate professor of biological and agricultural engineering. All recipients and honorable mentions will be recognized at the annual Graduate Student Awards and Recognition Reception.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.