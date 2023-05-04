$13K donation to support 520 nights at Ronald McDonald House in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A $13,000 donation from the Subaru Share the Love Event will support stays for 520 nights for various families at the Ronald McDonald House in Topeka.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas says on Thursday, May 4, it accepted a $13,000 award from Subaru of America Inc. and Briggs Topeka as part of the 2022 Share the Love Event. The money is set to support the Capital City community.

The organization noted it was chosen by Topeka-area customers to be a Hometown Charity by Briggs Subaru for the 15th annual event which gave car buyers the option to dedicate a donation to support their community. The donation will go towards its mission of providing practical and emotional support to families with a child in the hospital.

Ronald McDonald House said the $13,000 donation will now support 520 nights of stays for various families. The move alleviates worry so families can focus on the health of their children.

As part of the event, the organization also said Subaru donated $250 for every new vehicle bought or leased from Nov. 17, 2022, to Jan. 3, 2023. In total, the event reached a grand total of $255 million throughout its 15-year history.

“The Subaru Share the Love Event is a testament to the importance of supporting local charities that matter to our community and our retailers have been a pillar in their communities by giving back to Hometown Charities for many years,” said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc. “We thank our charity partners for their incredible work to support the causes that matter to the communities where we live and work.”

