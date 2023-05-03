Woman found deceased among rubble of Melvern house fire

MELVERN, Kan. (WIBW) - As officials searched a Mevlern home after a fire burned the building down they found a deceased woman in the house’s rubble.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says that around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, officials were called to the 2800 block of E 333rd St. near Melvern with reports of a structure fire.

When officials arrived at the scene, they said they found the has had been completely engulfed in the inferno. After the fire was extinguished, one person was found dead inside.

Officials have identified the deceased as Debbie L. Booth, 61, of Melvern.

Officials from the Sheriff’s Office, Osage Co. Fire District 3 - Melvern, Osage Co. EMS and Waverly Fire all responded to the scene as well as additional aid from Osage Co. Fire District 7 - Quenemo, Fire District 5 - Lyndon and Williamsburg Fire.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office has extended its condolences to the victim’s family.

Officials have not released the cause of the fire.

