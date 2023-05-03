Wednesday forecast: A Top 10 Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Enjoy today’s pleasant day with plenty of sun, light winds and temperatures slightly above average for this time of year. On and off showers/storms are expected late tonight through early next week. This remains a weather pattern that will need to be taken on a day by day basis when it comes to specific details so make sure you’re checking the forecast daily for any changes.

Taking Action:

With all the storm chances in the 8 day, the majority of the rain will occur at night into the early morning hours. If there is a day you may have rain or storms impacting the daytime hours it would be tomorrow (Thursday) but it’s still not a guarantee so don’t cancel any outdoor plans but have a Plan B in case you need to seek shelter with lightning in the area.

Keep checking the forecast daily for updates to details on our rain and storm chances.



Several disturbances will be pushing through the area for much of the next 8 days leading to at least low chance for rain. There still isn’t one particular timeframe or day that confidence is high enough to say that there will be widespread rain so there still is a chance (possible but not likely) some areas may get very little or no rain for the next 8 days.

Normal High: 72/Normal Low: 50 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds light and variable.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Slight chance of showers/storms late. Most of the night may end up staying dry. Lows in the low-mid 50s. Winds SE/S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Spotty showers/storms through the day, again most spots will be dry for the majority of the day but the chance exists all day. Highs in the 70s (low 70s for those with more clouds and rain, mid-upper 70s for those that stay dry). Winds S 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

A better chance for rain moves in for Thursday night into Friday morning with most of Friday dry and highs in the mid-upper 70s.

The weekend will be mild in the low-mid 80s (some areas may even approach the upper 80s). Wind gusts 20-30 mph are expected both days and rain will be spotty mainly at night. There is a slightly better chance for rain Sunday night vs Saturday night but this will continue to be monitored and details adjusted as needed.

