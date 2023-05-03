WATCH: Clydesdale rescued from muddy ravine in Sedgwick County

By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Animal Rescue Team (BuCART) was called in to help a Clydesdale stranded in a muddy ravine on Tuesday. BuCART said it received the call from Sedgwick County Fire/Rescue regarding a horse that had been down for 5-6 hours.

To rescue the 17-year-old horse named Chrome, volunteers sedated him and placed a protective hood on his head. A glide with straps was then lowered into the ravine to pull Chrome out. Once the sedation wore off, he was given fluids and allowed to rest.

“Since he’d been down on his left side for hours, Dr. (Jessica) Hodes (veterinarian) wanted him turned on his right side to see if he could stand on his own,” said BuCART. “Straps were placed and he was turned over. He got to his feet, but went back down on his left side. He was allowed to rest. Then straps were placed again, and he was turned to his right side.”

BuCART said once Chrome got back to his feet and ate a snack, the team packed up and returned to Butler County Emergency Management.

12 News spoke with Chrome’s owner who reported the horse was dirty, but doing well physically beyond walking with a slight limp.

The horse’s owner, Matt Menges said he knew something serious had happened when his girlfriend texted him a picture and said, “get home.”

“That’s all she said, ‘get home,’” Menges said.

When he got there, he found 2,300-pound Chrome stuck in the mud.

“Literally, there was a third of his body out of the mud,” Menges said.

Getting Chrome out took a team effort from several rescuers. The help came in droves.

“I look up and there’s just a sea of people,” Menges said.

Chrome was freed after about seven hours.

“Everybody was working as a team. It was awesome,” Menges said.

Menges said Chrome is coated in mud, but most importantly, is healthy.

“He is literally brown from head to toe,” he said.

