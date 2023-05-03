Washburn women’s tennis advances to NCAA National Championships

Washburn men and women's tennis at watch party for NCAA Tournament
Washburn men and women's tennis at watch party for NCAA Tournament(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 24 Washburn finds themselves in familiar territory.

The ‘Bods beat No. 27 Augusta 4-2 and heads to the NCAA National Championships for the second straight year and third overall.

Washburn, the second seed in the Central Region, defeated the third seeded Vikings for the second time this season, and for the second year in a row in the Central Region Tournament.

The Ichabods head to Orlando, Fla. for national competition beginning May 11.

To look at the box score, click here.

