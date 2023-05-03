Washburn women’s tennis advances to NCAA National Championships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 24 Washburn finds themselves in familiar territory.

The ‘Bods beat No. 27 Augusta 4-2 and heads to the NCAA National Championships for the second straight year and third overall.

Washburn, the second seed in the Central Region, defeated the third seeded Vikings for the second time this season, and for the second year in a row in the Central Region Tournament.

The Ichabods head to Orlando, Fla. for national competition beginning May 11.

