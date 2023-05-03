Washburn men’s tennis punch ticket to NCAA NationalChampionships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The women and now the men have made the NCAA National Championships.

Washburn ended the regular season at 17-7 and MIAA/GAC Tournament Champions. The ‘Bods were slotted as the No. 2 seed in the Central Region. They topped No. 3 Ouachita Baptist to advance into nationals.

The Ichabods will face the No. 5 seed, No. 11 overall ranked Wayne State at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday May 11 in Orlando, Fla.

