Washburn men’s tennis punch ticket to NCAA NationalChampionships

Washburn Tennis
Washburn Tennis
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The women and now the men have made the NCAA National Championships.

Washburn ended the regular season at 17-7 and MIAA/GAC Tournament Champions. The ‘Bods were slotted as the No. 2 seed in the Central Region. They topped No. 3 Ouachita Baptist to advance into nationals.

The Ichabods will face the No. 5 seed, No. 11 overall ranked Wayne State at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday May 11 in Orlando, Fla.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Richard King
Topeka man behind bars after child found beaten over the weekend
Authorities are trying to identify eight bodies found dumped in a Cancun resort.
KU sorority student found deceased in bed identified
Amanda Reid
Traffic violation leads officers to discover drugs on Topeka driver
A five-vehicle collision Tuesday morning slowed traffic on southbound US-75 highway near N.W....
5-vehicle crash slows traffic on North Topeka highway

Latest News

Kansas State's Taylor Lauterbach (41) celebrates with her team after defeating Washington State...
K-State playing old Big 12 for in first Bill Snyder Classic
Golf
Kansas Golf headed to NCAA Tournament
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
Patrick Mahomes to call ‘Riders Up!’ at 149th Kentucky Derby this weekend
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, holds the Super Bowl trophy as he...
Mahomes, Kelce set to square off with NBA stars in The Match