United Way of Kaw Valley announces partnership with Paper June Bookstore

United Way of Kaw Valley is partnering with Paper June Bookstore to help purchase books for...
United Way of Kaw Valley is partnering with Paper June Bookstore to help purchase books for United Way’s Junior Leader Reader program.(United Way of Kaw Valley)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - United Way of Kaw Valley is partnering with Paper June Bookstore to help purchase books for United Way’s Junior Leader Reader program.

United Way of Kaw Valley announced Paper June patrons will have the chance to “round up” their purchases to help purchase books beginning May 5 located at 927 N. Kansas Ave. in Topeka, Kan. This is a new community giving opportunity in conjunction with United Way of Kaw Valley’s Young Leaders Society, which oversees the Junior Leader Reader program.

United Way of Kaw Valley said in Shawnee County, the Junior Leader Reader program brings reading volunteers and free books to kindergarten and pre-kindergarten classrooms. Students enjoy story time and each receives a copy of the book to take home and read with their family.

The round-up partnership is currently scheduled to last through the summer of 2023.

Since its inception in 2010, the Junior Leader Reader program has given over 51,000 books to children in the community through donations and sponsorships. These books go to children that otherwise might not be able to have books of their own at home.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Richard King
Topeka man behind bars after child found beaten over the weekend
Authorities are trying to identify eight bodies found dumped in a Cancun resort.
KU sorority student found deceased in bed identified
Amanda Reid
Traffic violation leads officers to discover drugs on Topeka driver
A five-vehicle collision Tuesday morning slowed traffic on southbound US-75 highway near N.W....
5-vehicle crash slows traffic on North Topeka highway

Latest News

Congressman LaTurner hosts free career fair with over 2,000 job openings
Congressman LaTurner hosts free career fair with over 2,000 job openings
Congressman LaTurner hosts free career fair with over 2,000 job openings
Congressman LaTurner hosts free career fair with over 2,000 job openings
NOTO Chalk Walk & JR Juggles Celebration
NOTO Chalk Walk & JR Juggles Celebration
Today, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced $30 million to put toward a new program that aims...
Governor Kelly announces $30 million program to increase high-speed internet access