United Way of Kaw Valley announces partnership with Paper June Bookstore

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - United Way of Kaw Valley is partnering with Paper June Bookstore to help purchase books for United Way’s Junior Leader Reader program.

United Way of Kaw Valley announced Paper June patrons will have the chance to “round up” their purchases to help purchase books beginning May 5 located at 927 N. Kansas Ave. in Topeka, Kan. This is a new community giving opportunity in conjunction with United Way of Kaw Valley’s Young Leaders Society, which oversees the Junior Leader Reader program.

United Way of Kaw Valley said in Shawnee County, the Junior Leader Reader program brings reading volunteers and free books to kindergarten and pre-kindergarten classrooms. Students enjoy story time and each receives a copy of the book to take home and read with their family.

The round-up partnership is currently scheduled to last through the summer of 2023.

Since its inception in 2010, the Junior Leader Reader program has given over 51,000 books to children in the community through donations and sponsorships. These books go to children that otherwise might not be able to have books of their own at home.

