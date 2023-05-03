Traffic violation leads Melvern officials to find meth, arrest man

Christopher Winters
Christopher Winters(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MELVERN, Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic violation led officials in Mevlern to allegedly find meth in the possession of one man and arrest him.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, officials pulled over a vehicle in the area of SE Blake and SE Walnut St. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said they allegedly found meth in the vehicle.

As a result, the Sheriff’s Office indicated it arrested Christopher L. Winters, 55, of Melvern. He was booked into the Osage Co. Jail on possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license and a warrant out of the City of Burlington.

