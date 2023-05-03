Tour of Topeka Ride/Run event information
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will celebrate the connecting of its trail system across the community the the ‘Tour of Topeka’ ride/run event May 6 in Dornwood Park.
The event begins at 9am. Mike McLaughlin, communications and public information supervisor, joined Eye on Northeast Kansas for a preview. To register, visit touroftopeka.eventbrite.com.
