Topeka Mayor reacts to increased homicides, talks about Polk-Quincy Viaduct meeting
By David Oliver
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla joined Eye on Northeast Kansas and reacted to the current year’s spike in homicides in the city. The Mayor also talked about the importance of educating the public regarding the upcoming Polk-Quincy Viaduct Rebuild, and the public meeting scheduled for 5-7pm May 4 at the Holliday Building in Topeka.

