Topeka man arrested for murder after investigation into Christmas crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested for murder following an investigation into a fatal Christmas Day crash.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Tuesday, May 2, officials arrested Justice R. Cox, 23, of Topeka, in connection to a fatal Christmas Day crash.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 25, officials said they were called to the 100 block of SE 37th St. with reports of an injury crash. When officials arrived, they said a passenger car headed west had veered off the road and hit a utility pole as it crashed into a nearby front yard. An occupant in the vehicle died form their injuries while two others were sent to the hospital.

The deceased has since been identified as Brett M. Joynt, 23, of Topeka.

Cox was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Murder in the first-degree

Flee or attempt to elude

Interference with law enforcement - falsely reporting a felony crime

Reckless driving

Racing on highways

Vehicle liability insurance

Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license

Unsafe speed for prevailing conditions

Cox remains behind bars on a $1 million bond. He has a court appearance set for 3:30 p.m. on May 11.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.