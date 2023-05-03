Topeka man arrested for murder after investigation into Christmas crash

Justice Cox
Justice Cox(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested for murder following an investigation into a fatal Christmas Day crash.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Tuesday, May 2, officials arrested Justice R. Cox, 23, of Topeka, in connection to a fatal Christmas Day crash.

TPD investigating fatal Christmas morning crash

Around 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 25, officials said they were called to the 100 block of SE 37th St. with reports of an injury crash. When officials arrived, they said a passenger car headed west had veered off the road and hit a utility pole as it crashed into a nearby front yard. An occupant in the vehicle died form their injuries while two others were sent to the hospital.

The deceased has since been identified as Brett M. Joynt, 23, of Topeka.

Cox was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Murder in the first-degree
  • Flee or attempt to elude
  • Interference with law enforcement - falsely reporting a felony crime
  • Reckless driving
  • Racing on highways
  • Vehicle liability insurance
  • Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license
  • Unsafe speed for prevailing conditions

Cox remains behind bars on a $1 million bond. He has a court appearance set for 3:30 p.m. on May 11.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard King
Topeka man behind bars after child found beaten over the weekend
Authorities are trying to identify eight bodies found dumped in a Cancun resort.
KU sorority student found deceased in bed identified
Amanda Reid
Traffic violation leads officers to discover drugs on Topeka driver
A five-vehicle collision Tuesday morning slowed traffic on southbound US-75 highway near N.W....
5-vehicle crash slows traffic on North Topeka highway
13 NEWS visited the area after 3 p.m., shortly before most of the units left the scene....
SNCO authorities block Southwest Topeka road during day-long situation

Latest News

Christopher Winters
Traffic violation leads Melvern officials to find meth, arrest man
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
LPD urges witnesses of fight involving high schoolers, gun to report encounter
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes arrested, charged with aggravated sexual battery
FILE
AAA warns travelers to prepare for pre-pandemic travel traffic