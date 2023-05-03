Top City Promise Program provides hope, safety for Ukrainian refugees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mariia Levchenko and her daughter are two of the most recent refugees to be relocated from a war-torn Ukraine to Topeka.

“War in Ukraine that was war so it was not comfortable. We are scared, it was loud and I think it’s not normal situation for our children and we should remove. We thought, with my husband that we should change our country now,” said Levchenko.

Yana Ross is chair of the Top City Promise Refugee Program, a program that’s now provided housing and other assistance to over 30 Ukrainian families.

“The beginning of it goes back to a year ago when Greater Topeka Partnership reached out to me and asked me to lead Ukrainian refugee task force, and see if we can build a base for being able to accept the refugees in Topeka, Kansas,” Ross said.

Andrei is another refugee who arrived in Topeka just days ago. He says he is assimilating well to life in a new country.

“We are having so much fun these days. We are playing soccer, we are playing with the kids different games around. We’re having dinners together, we are going to the church and its a very friendly zone,” Andrei said. “And I would like to say that so many neighbors, I mean local people, Americans, they really appreciate that Ukrainians come into this area and we feel we are accepted, we are part of the community.”

It is a bittersweet feeling for Andrei, who had to come to America without any of his family members.

“Unfortunately I’m the only one. My family, my mom, my sister, they’ve been evacuated to different countries around Europe, and I miss them so much.”

Ross is a Ukraine native herself who takes solace in the help her organization has provided to so many refugees in this extremely difficult time.

“It’s still challenging for them to be away from their homeland, but definitely the volunteer efforts that we have helps. And hopefully we will continue to be able to help them to build and make Topeka their home.”

