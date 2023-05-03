Thousands expected for Immaculata dedication Wednesday in St. Marys

More than 3,000 people are expected to attend Wednesday’s consecration ceremony for the new Immaculata church building in St. Marys.
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The $42 million building will serve as the home for members of the Society of St. Pius X, a Catholic church that has been in St. Marys since 1978.

The previous Immaculata was destroyed by fire in 1978, and funds have been raised since then for the new building.

The new Immaculata will be the site of three Masses on Mondays through Saturdays and four Masses on Sundays.

The new Romanesque-style building at 701 N. 2nd in St. Marys is 12 stories tall and can be seen from miles away. It seats 1,580 people, the most of any Catholic church in Kansas.

The $42 million Immaculata church building in St. Marys is seen Wednesday morning.
The $42 million Immaculata church building in St. Marys is seen Wednesday morning.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)

It is the largest church in the world for the Society of St. Pius X, which is based in Switzerland and celebrates Masses in Latin.

