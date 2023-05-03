Stormont Vail Health participates in initiative to improve heart failure care

By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is participating in an American Heart Association initiative to improve heart failure care.

Stormont Vail Health announced that heart failure (HF) is among the costliest health condition to treat and takes a toll on patients’ quality of life and longevity. Approximately, 6 million Americans live with the condition - a number expected to reach epidemic proportions as the population ages, according to the American Heart Association. The American Heart Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives for all.

Stormont Vail Health joined more than two dozen health care systems across the country in the American Heart Association’s IMPLEMENT-HF initiative, launched in 2020.

Stormont Vail Cardiovascular Programs Manager Dennis Rausch, BSN, RN, shared a comment about the IMPLEMENT-HF initiative.

“Stormont Vail joined the American Heart Association’s call, demonstrating our commitment to quality heart failure care,” said Rausch. “This national initiative aims to create a health care ecosystem for heart failure that emphasizes implementation science and patient engagement.”

IMPLEMENT-HF will work to bridge communication and coordination between care settings, health care professionals and patients to achieve precise heart failure management and improve outcomes. The initiative will use established American Heart Association primary data collection approaches, including the Association’s hospital-based Get With the Guidelines - Heart Failure program, to identify, implement and evaluate processes to develop new standards for heart failure patient management.

The American Heart Association’s National heart failure initiative, IMPLEMENT-HF, is made possible with funding from founding sponsor, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, and national sponsors, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company.

For more information about IMPLEMENT-HF, visit www.heart.org/implementhf.

