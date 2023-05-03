Six KU students receive Kansas Biological Survey research awards

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Six University of Kansas students received Kansas Biological Survey research awards to conduct research this year.

University of Kansas said the Kansas Biological Survey and Center for Ecological Research has awarded $6,500 in funding this spring for student research to be conducted this year. The research center’s 2023 Student Research Awards are providing the six students with funding in support of their ecological research.

During the 2023-2024 academic year, each student will present their research during one of the center’s Friday Ecology Seminars, which went online in 2020.

University of Kansas said the research center houses a diverse group of ecological research and remote sensing/GIS programs. It also manages the 3,300 acre KU FIeld Station, a resource for study across the university.

Professor of ecology and evolutionary biology, a Senior Scientist at the research center and Director of the KU Field Station Bryan Foster is chair of the awards committee. Foster shared a comment about the students’ research.

“We’re excited about the important work these students are doing in various areas of terrestrial ecology and are glad to be in a position to provide support,” said Foster.

University of Kansas each of the awards is funded through the KU Endowment, the independent, nonprofit organization serving as the official fundraising and fund-management organization for KU.

The Director’s Award provides support for research conducted by a graduate student. Ceyda Kural, Houston doctoral student in ecology and evolutionary biology, was awarded $1,500 in funding for her project, “Tripsacum dactyloides: a native plant model to study microbial contributions to local adaptation and drought tolerance.” Assistant Professor of ecology and evolutionary biology and Assistant Scientist at the Kansas Biological Survey and Center for Ecological Research Maggie Wagner is her adviser.

The Kenneth B. Armitage Award provides support for research conducted by an undergraduate or graduate student at the KU Field Station. Brooke Bernhardt, Minneapolis, Minnesota, a graduate student in ecology and evolutionary biology, was awarded $1,000 in funding for her project, “The role of species identity and species richness on physiological responses to precipitation.” Foundation Distinguished Professor of Ecology & Evolutionary Biology and senior scientist at the Kansas Biological Survey & Center for Ecological Research Jim Bever is her adviser.

Additionally, four students received funding through the Kansas Biological Survey & Center for Ecological Research Awards, which provide support for research conducted by either undergraduate or graduate students. In 2023, four students were awarded $1,000 each.

Naomi Betson, Nashville, Indiana, doctoral student in ecology & evolutionary biology, received the award for her project, “Effects of forb seeding density on community structure and development over the first eight years of a prairie restoration.” Her adviser is Foster.

Reb Bryant, Shreveport, Louisiana, doctoral student in ecology & evolutionary biology, received the award for their project, “Native arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi and prairie restoration success at Nachusa Grasslands.” Their adviser is Bever.

Annalise Guthrie, Kansas City, Missouri, doctoral student in ecology & evolutionary biology, received the award for her project, “Evidence for rapid and wide-spread root-induced soil structural changes in deep soils.” Her adviser is University Distinguished Professor, Dean’s Professor of Ecology & Evolutionary Biology and senior scientist at the Kansas Biological Survey & Center for Ecological Research Sharon Billings.

Yufan Zhou, doctoral student in ecology & evolutionary biology, from Urumqi, Xinjiang province, China, received the award for his project, “Comparing plant-soil feedback between perennial and annual species.” His advisers are Wagner and Bever.

