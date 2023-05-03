Sen. Marshall backed bill for transparency on college reporting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Last week, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. supported legislation that would accurately report on the outcomes of college students.

Senator Marshall announced the College Transparency Act, including components like enrollment rates, completion, and post-college success across colleges and various programs. This legislation would require a website that students and parents can access that ensures transparent, informative , and accessible data.

Senator Marshall said students deserve to have access to this data before they are committed. Senator Marshall shared a comment about the College Transparency Act.

“Deciding whether to attend college or not is one of the biggest choices students will make in their lifetimes, and they should know what they’re getting into before making that choice,” Senator Marshall said. “This commonsense bill will provide students with important information about each institution’s outcomes like the average debt, graduation rates, and starting salaries for graduates of every college in America. I’m proud to support this bill and help empower students to make the best possible choice to meet their career goals after high school and beyond.”

University of Kansas Chancellor Doug Girod shared a comment about the impact of the College Transparency Act will have on college students.

“Families and students should have access to all relevant information as they consider their higher education opportunities. The College Transparency Act will help families make the best decisions for their situation through access to data such as enrollment, degree completion, and post-college success from the universities they are considering. The understanding of student success at universities and a comparison between the cost to attend a university and potential job placement and lifetime earnings are important factors in the value of a degree,” said Girod.

President of Kansas State University Richard Linton shared a statement echoing Girod’s comment.

“Kansas State University welcomes the passage of the College Transparency Act and appreciates Senator Marshall’s sponsorship of this important legislation. As a land-grant university, K-State strives to be accessible to all Kansans and the data this bill provides to students, families, universities and others will help tell a complete story of student outcomes,” said Linton.

