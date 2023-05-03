Search warrant leads to drug arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit made an arrest after executing a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation on May 2.

The search warrant was executed in the 1000 block of SE 33 St. and as a result, 49-year-old John Davis was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.