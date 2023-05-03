SCAM: Health officials warn Kansans to throw out unsolicited COVID-19 tests

FILE
FILE(wvir)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - If an unsolicited COVID-19 test shows up in the mail, county health officials have warned residents to throw the scam attempts away.

The Riley County Health Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, May 3, to warn residents that if they have received a COVID-19 test in the mail that they did not order, the test should immediately be thrown away.

Officials indicated that scammers have now made an attempt to use these mailed tests to target Medicare recipients. When the test is mailed back, the scammer steals the Medicare information attached and submits false claims.

If residents would like an at-home COVID-19 test, RCHD said it still offers them for free. Free at-home-test kits can also be ordered from the U.S. Post Office.

For more information about how to get tested for COVID-19, click HERE.

