Safe Kids Day at the Topeka Zoo preview

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Kids Kansas will host its annual ‘Safe Kids Day at the Zoo’ Saturday May 6 at the Topeka Zoo. With a regular-paid zoo admission, participants can join the superhero-themed event which features more than 30 vendors offering games and entertainment, interactive education and resources and more. The first 500 children will receive a superhero cap. Safe Kids Kansas will also be offering free bike helmet for kids, while supplies last.

